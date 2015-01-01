SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu C, Huang N, Fu M, Zhang H, Feng XL, Guo J. Risk Manag. Healthc. Policy 2021; 14: 1843-1853.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/RMHP.S302521

PMID

33994815

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus Diseases (COVID-19) pandemic is a global public health challenge and provides an opportunity to investigate the unclear relationship between risk perception, social support, and mental health. This study aims to examine the association between risk perception and mental health while taking social support as a moderator.

METHODS: An online cross-sectional study recruiting 2993 participants was conducted in China, from 1st to 10th, February 2020. The relationship between risk perception, social support, and mental health was examined using multivariate linear regression analyses.

RESULTS: This study indicated that risk perception was associated with a higher level of mental health symptoms. The subscale "Perceived uncontrollability" seemed to present a stronger correlation with depressive symptoms (Beta=0.306) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms (Beta=0.318) than the subscale "Perceived Severity" did. Moreover, social support moderated the relationship between perceived uncontrollability and mental health symptoms.

CONCLUSION: In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to design mental health strategies and programs from a risk perception perspective (more mental health strategies should be delivered to build reasonable risk perception), while social support from family and friends may be protective to against depressive symptoms and PTSD symptoms. There is a demand for mental health intervention from a risk perception perspective.


Language: en

Keywords

social support; depressive symptoms; PTSD symptoms; SARS-CoV-2; risk perception

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print