Ó Ciardha C, Ildeniz G, Karoğlu N. Sex. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
This study examined the feasibility of using crowdsourcing to recruit men who self-report sexual interest in children or sexually problematic behavior involving children. Crowdsourcing refers to the use of the internet to reach a large number of people to complete a specific task. A nonrepresentative sample of men (N = 997) participated in a brief self-report survey examining age of attraction, sexual interest in children, proclivity toward sexual offenses involving children, and history of sexual offending. Almost a quarter of the sample (23.1%) indicated some degree of sexual interest in children, propensity to sexually offend against children, and/or actual offending behavior. We present our data broken down by type of interest or behavior and examine the frequency of these outcomes.
Language: en
crowdsourcing; self-report; sexual interest in children; sexual offending against children; sexual offense proclivity