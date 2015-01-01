Abstract

BACKGROUND: The majority of persons who die by suicide have a mental disorder. Preventive strategies should include addressing social and psychological factors and the treatment of the mental disorder.



AIM: We aimed to identify breaches in clinical care and identify areas for quality improvement initiatives.



METHOD: An aggregate analysis of suicides reported as adverse events during 2012-2016 to Psychiatry, North Denmark Region was carried out. We developed an audit chart and identified items through (a) medical chart review and (b) consensus meetings in an expert panel.



RESULTS: A total of 35 cases were analyzed. Suicide risk assessments were adequately documented in the medial chart in six of 35 cases. Risk assessments emphasized suicidal ideation rather than well-known risk factors such as previous suicide attempts, substance abuse, physical illness, or job loss. Relatives were involved in four of 35 of the risk assessments. The panel suggested nine areas for quality improvement. Limitations: Most people who die by suicide are not seen in mental health facilities prior to suicide, and hence conclusions can only be generalized to these patients. Information on the gap between "Work-as-Done" and "Work-As-Imagined" was not recognized.



CONCLUSION: Most of the risk assessments among suicides reported as adverse events to our mental health facilities were insufficient. Quality improvement initiatives focusing on training, documentation, involving relatives, communication, and data sharing must be planned to improve clinical care.

Language: en