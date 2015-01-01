|
van Houwelingen CAJ, Di Bucchianico A, Beersma DGM, Kerkhof AJFM. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Increasing rail transportation requires appropriate railway suicide preventive measures. Aims: The investigation of trends in railway suicide during 2008-2018, a period in which preventive measures were taken by Dutch railway infrastructure manager ProRail.
Language: en
prevention; suicide; railroads; statistics; The Netherlands