Citation
Pol F, Forghany S, Hosseini SM, Taheri A, Menz HB. Gait Posture 2021; 88: 78-83.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls affect approximately one in three older people, and foot problems are amongst the modifiable potential risk factors. RESEARCH QUESTION: what are the associations between foot and ankle functional and structural characteristics with falls in community-dwelling older adults? METHOD: One hundred eighty-seven community-dwelling older adults (106 females) aged 62-90 years (mean 70.5 ± 5.2) from Isfahan, Iran were recruited. Foot and ankle structure and function (including foot posture, range of motion, muscle strength, deformity, pain and plantar loading patterns during walking) were measured. Fall history was documented in the preceding year. Univariate analyses compared fallers and non-fallers on all variables to determine significant differences and logistic regression analysis identified variables independently associated with falls.
Language: en
Keywords
Foot; Fall; Ankle; Older people