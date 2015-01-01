Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Traffic accidents in pedestrians is one of the most important causes of death. Understanding the status quo and identification of effective factors are necessary for the management and planning of efficient training interventions in the prevention of traffic accidents for pedestrians. Hence, the present study aimed to determine the predictors of safe road-crossing behavior among female high school students of Shahr-e Kord.



METHODS: The present research was a descriptive-analytical study which was conducted on 347 female high school students of Shahr-e Kord in the academic year 2016-2017. The participants were selected using random sampling method and the required data were collected through a standard questionnaire based on the theory of planned behavior. The obtained data were statistically analyzed using Pearson correlation test and regression analysis.



RESULTS: The mean score of participants on the adoption of safe road-crossing behavior was equal to 57.06 ± 14.74. Among the independent variables of this study, the lowest and the highest scores were related to behavioral intention and outcome expectancy, respectively. The results of multiple regression test showed that behavioral beliefs, outcome expectancy, compliance motivation and behavioral intention are predictors of the adoption of safe road-crossing behavior. In total, these constructs were able to predict 25.8% of behavioral changes.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the study findings, the theory of planned behavior can be considered an appropriate framework for designing training interventions in order to improve students' road-crossing behavior.

Language: en