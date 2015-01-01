|
Citation
Rashidi F, Tavassoli E, Babaei Heydarabadi A. Int. J. Adolesc. Med. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Freund Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Traffic accidents in pedestrians is one of the most important causes of death. Understanding the status quo and identification of effective factors are necessary for the management and planning of efficient training interventions in the prevention of traffic accidents for pedestrians. Hence, the present study aimed to determine the predictors of safe road-crossing behavior among female high school students of Shahr-e Kord.
Language: en
Keywords
theory of planned behavior; students; behavior; road-crossing