Citation
Bu F, Mak HW, Fancourt D. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has put a great strain on people's mental health. A growing number of studies have shown worsening mental health measures globally during the pandemic. However, there is a lack of empirical study on how people support their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to examine a number of formal and informal mental health support. Further, it explored factors that might be associated with the use of different types mental health support.
Language: en
Keywords
Coping; Mental health; COVID-19; Service; Support