Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Head and neck trauma and related injuries account for a high rate of mortality and neurological defects. Since maxillofacial trauma occurs alone or in combination with other severe injuries, this study was performed to determine the frequency of maxillofacial fractures in patients with head and neck trauma referred to Shahid Beheshti Hospital in Babol.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed among all patients with maxillofacial trauma who referred to the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Shahid Beheshti Hospital in Babol in 2018-2019. Necessary information was collected via history, clinical examinations, facial radiographs and hospital records. CT scan was performed in patients with decreased level of consciousness, neurological symptoms or clinical signs of skull fracture. Data about age, gender, cause of injury, pattern of facial or head injuries, loss of consciousness and GCS score were recorded in the questionnaire and evaluated.



FINDINGS: The mean age of patients was 30.55±15.82 years. 44 patients (18.6%) were female and 192 patients (81.4%) were male. Out of 236 patients with head and neck trauma, the rate of upper face, midface, and lower face fractures were 3.4, 53.5 and 29.6%, respectively. The most common areas that were fractured were the Condyle (7.8%) and the Angle (7.3%) of the mandible.



CONCLUSION: The results showed that in maxillofacial fractures, the most commonly damaged area is the midfacial area.



Keywords: Head and Neck Trauma, Maxillofacial Fractures, Level of Consciousness.

