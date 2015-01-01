Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Understanding the status and trend of changes in mortality due to road accidents over time is an important step for health policy making in order to reduce mortality. The aim of this study was to investigate the trend of deaths due to road accidents in Iran.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, the trend of deaths due to road accidents in Iran between: 2006-2017 were examined including the number of annual deaths by gender and province, population each year, using the sites of the Forensic Medicine Organization and the Statistics Center of Iran. The Bayesian approach connection point regression analysis method was used to analyze the data. Data analysis was performed using R3.5.1 and JAGS 4.3.0 software.



FINDINGS: On average, 27 people per 100,000 people were killed in traffic accidents during 2006-2017. The highest negative growth rates were related to 2007 and 2011 with 15.4% and 10.7%, respectively. The most victims were men and the highest number of casualties were in Semnan and Markazi provinces with 52.6 and 43 people, respectively, and the lowest in Tehran-Alborz and Ardabil provinces with 12.1 and 17.9 people, respectively, per one hundred thousand people during the years 2009-2010.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study showed that the mortality rate due to road accidents during the study period has been decreased.

Keywords: Trend, Death, Accidents, Iran.

