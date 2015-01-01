SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Filbay SR, Bullock GS, Sanchez-Santos MT, Arden NK, Peirce N. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JSM.0000000000000933

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if playing position, a higher playing standard, and nonhelmet use are related to an increased odds of joint-specific injury and concussion in cricket.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional cohort. PARTICIPANTS: Twenty-eight thousand one hundred fifty-two current or former recreational and high-performance cricketers registered on a national database were invited to participate in the Cricket Health and Wellbeing Study. Eligibility requirements were aged ≥18 years and played ≥1 cricket season. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Main playing position (bowler/batter/all-rounder), playing standard (high-performance/recreational), and helmet use (always/most of the time/occasionally/never). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Cross-sectional questionnaire data included cricket-related injury (hip/groin, knee, ankle, shoulder, hand, back) resulting in ≥4 weeks of reduced exercise and self-reported concussion history. Crude and adjusted (adjusted for seasons played) odds ratios and 95% confidence interval (CIs) were estimated using logistic regression.

RESULTS: Of 2294 participants (59% current cricketers; 97% male; age 52 ± 15 years; played 29 ± 15 seasons; 62% recreational cricketers), 47% reported cricket-related injury and 10% reported concussion. Bowlers had greater odds of hip/groin [odds ratio (95% CI), 1.9 (1.0-3.3)], knee [2.0 (1.4-2.8)], shoulder [2.9 (1.8-4.5)], and back [2.8 (1.7-4.4)] injury compared with batters. High-performance cricketers had greater odds of injury and concussion than recreational cricketers. Wearing a helmet most of the time [2.0 (1.4-3.0)] or occasionally [1.8 (1.3-2.6)] was related to higher odds of self-reported concussion compared with never wearing a helmet. Concussion rates were similar in cricketers who always and never wore a helmet.

CONCLUSIONS: A higher playing standard and bowling (compared with batting) were associated with greater odds of injury. Wearing a helmet occasionally or most of the time was associated with higher odds of self-reported concussion compared with never wearing a helmet.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print