Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if playing position, a higher playing standard, and nonhelmet use are related to an increased odds of joint-specific injury and concussion in cricket.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional cohort. PARTICIPANTS: Twenty-eight thousand one hundred fifty-two current or former recreational and high-performance cricketers registered on a national database were invited to participate in the Cricket Health and Wellbeing Study. Eligibility requirements were aged ≥18 years and played ≥1 cricket season. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Main playing position (bowler/batter/all-rounder), playing standard (high-performance/recreational), and helmet use (always/most of the time/occasionally/never). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Cross-sectional questionnaire data included cricket-related injury (hip/groin, knee, ankle, shoulder, hand, back) resulting in ≥4 weeks of reduced exercise and self-reported concussion history. Crude and adjusted (adjusted for seasons played) odds ratios and 95% confidence interval (CIs) were estimated using logistic regression.



RESULTS: Of 2294 participants (59% current cricketers; 97% male; age 52 ± 15 years; played 29 ± 15 seasons; 62% recreational cricketers), 47% reported cricket-related injury and 10% reported concussion. Bowlers had greater odds of hip/groin [odds ratio (95% CI), 1.9 (1.0-3.3)], knee [2.0 (1.4-2.8)], shoulder [2.9 (1.8-4.5)], and back [2.8 (1.7-4.4)] injury compared with batters. High-performance cricketers had greater odds of injury and concussion than recreational cricketers. Wearing a helmet most of the time [2.0 (1.4-3.0)] or occasionally [1.8 (1.3-2.6)] was related to higher odds of self-reported concussion compared with never wearing a helmet. Concussion rates were similar in cricketers who always and never wore a helmet.



CONCLUSIONS: A higher playing standard and bowling (compared with batting) were associated with greater odds of injury. Wearing a helmet occasionally or most of the time was associated with higher odds of self-reported concussion compared with never wearing a helmet.

