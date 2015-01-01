Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite increased research on emerging adults and interpersonal violence, evidence on the role of college attendance in risk for dating violence and sexual assault is mixed. We examined the role of college attendance on victimization risk in emerging adulthood. Participants: Participants were a diverse longitudinal sample of 630 emerging adults.



METHODS: We conducted regression analyses to examine the association of college attendance by type (community and public/private four year) with subsequent victimization, controlling for prior victimization and other factors.



RESULTS: Participants who attended public and private four-year colleges had significantly less risk for physical dating violence (OR = 0.35, p < 0.001), but not prior sexual or psychological dating violence or other sexual assault. Prior victimization was the most significant predictor of victimization in emerging adulthood.



CONCLUSIONS: The context of higher education and prior victimization experience should be considered for addressing dating violence and sexual assault in emerging adulthood.

