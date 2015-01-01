SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Rauff EL, van der Meulen CL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1909043

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: This study examined depressive symptomatology (DS) across the academic year in first-year undergraduate students and the influence of DS on anxiety, stress, body esteem, physical activity, and sleep. Participants: Participants were first-year undergraduate students (N= 164).

METHODS: Participants completed validated self-report measures each quarter. A repeated measures ANCOVA was conducted to examine changes in DS over time. Students were categorized as reporting subclinical (SCD) or clinical (CD) depressive symptoms. A repeated measures MANCOVA was conducted to examine the effect of time and DS groups on primary outcomes.

RESULTS: No significant main effects of time were observed for outcomes. Significant between-subjects effects were observed with CD participants reporting significantly higher anxiety and stress and lower sleep than SCD participants.

CONCLUSIONS: First-year undergraduates with CD may have increased risk for negative markers of psychological and physical health outcomes. Universities should prioritize the psychological and physical health of their first-year students.


Keywords

Depression; psychological well-being; health behaviors; undergraduate Students

