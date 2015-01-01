SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yao Q, Jin W, Li Y. J. Psychosom. Res. 2021; 146: 110506.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychores.2021.110506

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effect of Fear of Falling (FOF) and fear-related Activity Restriction (AR) on Late Life Depression (LLD) remains unstudied in older adults. In this study, we aimed to clarify associations between FOF, AR and the prevalence and incidence of LLD in a large cohort of community-dwelling older adults.

METHODS: In this prospective study, participants (n = 4230; 52.1% female) aged ≥50 years completed the survey on whether they had FOF and AR at baseline. In addition, the Centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CESD) scale was used to evaluate LLD at baseline and after 2 years of follow-up. Moreover, LLD was defined by a CES-D score ≥ 16, at follow-up.

RESULTS: The results showed that the prevalence and incidence of LLD were 6.9% (n = 293) and 4.2% (n = 167), respectively. In addition, most of the respondents with LLD were female (64.9% vs 55.4%) and 50-59 years of age (50.9% vs 42.8%, all P < 0.05). Analysis of data from Wave 1 and 2 using logistic regression also demonstrated that the levels of FOF/AR was associated with 82.2% and 62.7% higher odds of prevalence [OR = 1.822, 95%CI: 1.272-2.612] and incidence [OR = 1.627, 95%CI: 1.085-2.440] of LLD, respectively in the fully adjusted models.

CONCLUSION: FOF and AR may be associated with the prevalence and incidence of LLD. Additionally, the study highlighted the importance of assessing LLD in older adults with FOF and AR.


Language: en

Keywords

Older adults; Activity restriction; Fear of falling; Late life depression; Prospective study

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print