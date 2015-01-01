Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effect of Fear of Falling (FOF) and fear-related Activity Restriction (AR) on Late Life Depression (LLD) remains unstudied in older adults. In this study, we aimed to clarify associations between FOF, AR and the prevalence and incidence of LLD in a large cohort of community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: In this prospective study, participants (n = 4230; 52.1% female) aged ≥50 years completed the survey on whether they had FOF and AR at baseline. In addition, the Centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CESD) scale was used to evaluate LLD at baseline and after 2 years of follow-up. Moreover, LLD was defined by a CES-D score ≥ 16, at follow-up.



RESULTS: The results showed that the prevalence and incidence of LLD were 6.9% (n = 293) and 4.2% (n = 167), respectively. In addition, most of the respondents with LLD were female (64.9% vs 55.4%) and 50-59 years of age (50.9% vs 42.8%, all P < 0.05). Analysis of data from Wave 1 and 2 using logistic regression also demonstrated that the levels of FOF/AR was associated with 82.2% and 62.7% higher odds of prevalence [OR = 1.822, 95%CI: 1.272-2.612] and incidence [OR = 1.627, 95%CI: 1.085-2.440] of LLD, respectively in the fully adjusted models.



CONCLUSION: FOF and AR may be associated with the prevalence and incidence of LLD. Additionally, the study highlighted the importance of assessing LLD in older adults with FOF and AR.

