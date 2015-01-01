Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Isolated facial injuries are less common among pediatric trauma patients. The literature has focused on, especially, fractures in facial injuries. There is a limited number of studies evaluating all facial injuries in childhood. The study aims to evaluate the clinical characteristics of maxillofacial injuries and to identify patients who require further intervention.



METHODS: The data from pediatric patients with maxillofacial injury (<18 years) between January 2011 and December 2015 were collected. Demographic characteristics, trauma mechanisms, concomitant injuries, treatments, hospitalization, and follow-up results were recorded.



RESULTS: The median age of the patients (N = 2926) was 5.0 years (2.0-10.0 years), and 63.1% were boys. Falls and motor vehicle accidents were the leading mechanism of injury. The most common injury types were lacerations (49.3%) and fractures (15.5%). One hundred thirty (0.4%) patients had concomitant injuries. Surgical treatment was performed in only 3.4% of the patients, and the mortality rate was 0.6%. Patients with concomitant injuries had more hospitalization rates, surgical treatment, and organ dysfunction. All patients who underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation and resulted in mortality were in the concomitant injury group.



CONCLUSIONS: Isolated facial injuries are unlikely to be life-threatening, and basic interventions are sufficient in most of the maxillofacial injuries. The primary issue in maxillofacial injuries is to recognize and manage concomitant injuries that can lead to organ dysfunction and mortality.

