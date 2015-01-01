Abstract

In many studies on gender-diverse youth (GDY), those whose gender identity and sex assigned at birth do not fully align, researchers cite the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey finding that 1.8% of US high school students identify as "transgender."1 This was the first nationally representative prevalence estimate of GDY and was higher than previous estimates. However, the question assessing gender identity ("Do you identify as transgender?") likely underrepresents the prevalence of GDY because many do not identify with the word "transgender." As an alternative, researchers recommend a 2-step question: (1) What was your sex assigned at birth? (2) Which of the following best describes your gender identity?2,3



Much of the research involving GDY has been conducted in clinical settings, in which there is a predominance of white and masculine-identified youth.4-7 GDY …

