|
Citation
|
Bao A, Bao S. Am. J. Case Rep. 2021; 22: e930305.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Scientific Literature)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND Organ donation after cardiac death (DCD) is a well-accepted practice in the medical, philosophical, and legal fields. It is important to determine the amount of time required for the loss of circulation to lead to irreversible brain loss, and ultimately brain death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Death; *Physicians; *Tissue and Organ Procurement; Brain Death; Tissue and Organ Harvesting; Tissue Donors