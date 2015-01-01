|
Dutta R, Gkotsis G, Velupillai S, Bakolis I, Stewart R. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): 259.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Rates of suicide attempts and deaths are highest on Mondays and these occur more frequently in the morning or early afternoon, suggesting weekly temporal and diurnal variation in suicidal behaviour. It is unknown whether there are similar time trends on social media, of posts relevant to suicide. We aimed to determine temporal and diurnal variation in posting patterns on the Reddit forum SuicideWatch, an online community for individuals who might be at risk of, or who know someone at risk of suicide.
Suicide; Social media; Diurnal rhythms; Suicide timing; Temporal pattern