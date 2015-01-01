Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Queensland Government's Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence (TAFV) Policy was met with concern from live music venue owners who feared decreased patronage and associated revenue. This study investigates the impact of the TAFV Policy on live music venues and performances in Fortitude Valley, an inner-city suburb of Brisbane, Australia recognised as a hub of live music performances.



METHODS: Data relating to live music venues and performances in Fortitude Valley for the 2000-2018 financial years were obtained from the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA AMCOS), who maintains an online data portal allowing artists to enter performance details to collect royalty payments. These data were supplemented with six precinct mapping audits of live music venues operating in the Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct between July 2016 and September 2019.



RESULTS: APRA AMCOS data show increases in the number of reported live music performances and venues in Fortitude Valley between 2000 and 2019. Precinct mapping audits show minimal changes in the operation of live music venues in Fortitude Valley between 2016 and 2019.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: As the first study to independently document the impact of licenced venue trading hour changes on live music, this study shows the number of live performances reported to APRA AMCOS and original live music venues trading in the Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct were unchanged by the introduction of the TAFV. The study highlights the value of using performance returns and venue audits to track live music in a contested policy space.

Language: en