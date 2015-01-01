|
Coomber K, de Andrade D, Puljević C, Ferris J, Livingston M, Taylor N, Clough A, Miller PG. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: In July 2016, the Queensland government introduced the Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence policy, with some amendments over the subsequent 12 months. Key measures included restricting alcohol sales to 3 am in safe night precincts (SNPs), limiting the annual number of extended trading permits (i.e. trading until 5 am) and introducing mandatory networked identification scanners. We examined the policy impact on the number of serious assaults across all combined SNPs and in five major SNPs: Fortitude Valley, Cairns, Surfers Paradise, Toowoomba and Townsville. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using police data (July 2009-June 2019), we examined the impact of the policy on serious assaults during high-alcohol hours (high-alcohol hours; 8 pm-6 am, Friday and Saturday), employing time series methods.
alcohol; police; trading hours; policy evaluation; serious assaults