SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

de Andrade D, Coomber K, Ferris J, Puljević C, Burn M, Vakidis T, Taylor N, Mayshak R, Grant K, Patafio B, Miller PG. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/dar.13299

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: On 1 July 2016, stage 1 of the Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence (TAFV) policy was introduced in Queensland, Australia and included restricted alcohol service to 03:00 in dedicated entertainment precincts (safe night precincts or SNPs). During stage 2 (from 1 February 2017), the number of extended trading permits (i.e. trading until 05:00) per venue were reduced; and during stage 3 (from 1 July 2017), networked identification scanners were mandated for late-night venues. We aim to examine whether patron drinking behaviours in two key SNPs changed significantly following stages 2 and 3.

METHODS: The study design was repeated cross-sectional, with three data collection (policy) stages. Patrons street surveys were conducted in Fortitude Valley (n = 2066) and Cairns (n = 1021) SNPs between July 2016 and November 2018. Linear or negative binomial regressions were conducted to examine changes in three key outcomes: blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reading, proportion of pre-drinkers and number of pre-drinks.

RESULTS: We found no significant difference in BAC reading, proportion of pre-drinkers or number of pre-drinks at stages 2 and 3 of the policy compared to baseline in Fortitude Valley. In Cairns, we found significant reductions in patron BAC at stage 3 of the policy, and female BAC at stages 2 and 3 compared to baseline; while the proportion of females pre-drinking significantly reduced by half in stage 2.

DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Despite evidence of some reductions in alcohol consumption, high levels of intoxication remain, suggesting harm reduction may be more difficult to achieve in these drinkers.


Language: en

Keywords

policy; alcohol; licensed venues; patron; trends

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print