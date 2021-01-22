Abstract

We, the Author, Editor and Publisher of the Journal of General Psychology have retracted the following article:



COVID-19, suicide, and femicide: Rapid Research using Google search phrases by Katerina Standish



Journal of General Psychology, published online: 22 January 2021 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00221309.2021.1874863



Since publication, the author has identified inaccuracies in the methodology. Specifically, the article is based on problematical use and interpretation of search entries and their results to draw conclusions about the presence of psychological stress in online searches. As this directly impacts the validity of the reported results and conclusions, the Author notified the Editor and Publisher and all have agreed to retract the article to ensure the integrity of the scholarly record.



We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as 'Retracted'.

