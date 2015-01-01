Abstract

BACKGROUND: The probability of undergoing surgery after severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) varies significantly across studies and centers. However, causes of this variability are poorly understood. We hypothesized that intoxication may impact the probability of receiving an urgent neurosurgical procedure among patients with severe TBI.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study of adult patients admitted to a Level I or II trauma center in the United States or Canada with an isolated severe TBI.(2012-2016) Data were derived from the Trauma Quality Improvement Program dataset. An urgent neurosurgical procedure was defined as a procedure that occurred within 24 hrs of admission. Multivariable logistic regression was utilized to examine the independent effect of intoxication on a patient's likelihood of undergoing an urgent procedure, as well as the timing of the procedure.



RESULTS: Of 33,646 patients with an isolated severe TBI, 11,313 (33.6%) were intoxicated. An urgent neurosurgical procedure was performed in 8,255 (24.5%) cases. Overall, there was no difference in the probability of undergoing an urgent procedure between patients who were and were not intoxicated (OR 0.99; 95% CI 0.94-1.06). While intoxication status had no impact on the probability of surgery among patients with the most severe TBI (head AIS 5: OR 1.06 [95% CI 0.98-1.15]), intoxicated patients on the lower spectrum of injury had lower odds of undergoing an urgent procedure (AIS 3: OR 0.80 [95% CI 0.66-0.97]). Among patients who underwent an urgent procedure, intoxication had no impact on timing.



CONCLUSION: Intoxication status was not associated with differences in the probability of undergoing an urgent neurosurgical procedure among all patients with a severe TBI. However, in patients with less severe TBI, intoxication status was associated with decreased likelihood of receiving an urgent intervention. This finding underscores the challenge in the management of intoxicated patients with TBI.

