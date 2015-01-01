|
Masath FB, Hinze L, Nkuba M, Hecker T. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The need for intervention strategies aiming to reduce teachers' use of violent discipline methods has been expressed repeatedly, especially for countries where this practice is socially and legally accepted. Nevertheless, initial targets for interventions are not clearly identified, as factors contributing to teachers' use of violence are still understudied. In the present study, we examined the interplay between teachers' own experiences of violence, their attitudes, current stress, and their use of violent discipline in a representative sample of 173 Tanzanian primary school teachers (53.7% female, M(age) = 38.1 years, SD(age) = 10) using structural equation modeling. Our model showed good model fit (χ(2) [48, n = 173] = 78.058 (p =.004), CFI =.962, TLI =.948, RMSEA =.060 [90% CI [.034,.084], PCLOSE =.233], SRMR =.048).
Language: en
stress; predictors; attitudes; school violence; cycle of violence; teacher