BACKGROUND: The number of refugees and displaced people who have been forced to migrate due to war, mass violence and political instability has reached unprecedented levels.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to assess the degree of depression, resilience and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in asylum-seeker war refugees, temporally stationed in Larisa, Central Greece, through self-administered questionnaire.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study carried out with asylum-seeker war refugees residing in Larisa at a number of apartments rented and ran by the UNHCR and the municipality of Larisa. For the data collection PHQ-9 questionnaire, CD-RISC questionnaire and Harvard Trauma questionnaire (HTQ) were used. Descriptive statistics were applied, as well as Cronbach's alpha coefficient. Simple regression, Pearson's correlation coefficient and one-way Anova was used.



RESULTS: A total of 64 immigrants (40 males and 23 females, 1-mssing value) agreed to participate in the research. The mean age was 35.72 (SD 7.45), 35 respondents were classified as increased PTSD (scores > 2.5). The results showed a physically and exhausted sample, with marginal mental strength (Mean = 59.38%), fluctuating between moderate (N% = 28.10%) and severe depression (N% = 28.10%). About one in two participants (N% = 54.70%) showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD, reporting traumatic experiences that mainly involved immediate events of violence, i.e. beating, while there were very few cases of sexual abuse or violence. A key factor in the formulation of PTSD, depression and Mental Stress Indicators was found to be age but limited to 43 years.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed that the refugees of the sample are tired, after being absent and idle for about 2 years from their homeland, in a marginal state of collapse. The most important event-hope that sustains its moderate resilience is the grant of asylum and the hope of arrival in the country of destination.

