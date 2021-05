Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inclusion in terms of personal mobility (§ 20 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities) should be investigated in a sample of people with alcohol dependency and additional mental disability.



METHODS: Interviews with N = 153 individuals, recruited from specific community services for people with alcohol-related disorders and co-morbidity of mental disorders, patients in in-patient treatment, day clinics, and in out-patient treatment.



RESULTS: 54.1 % reported loss of their driver's licence due to alcohol, 43.3 % indicated to own a motor vehicle. Personal mobility was realized much more frequently by bicycle or on foot than in the general population.



CONCLUSION: The expansion of public transport and the bicycle network is desirable not only on the background of climate change but also in favour of the inclusion of people with mental disability.

Language: de