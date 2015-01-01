Abstract

Although adolescent suicide rates increase significantly, the suicide risk and associated factors in working adolescents is generally neglected. In the present study, it was aimed to determine suicide risk and related factors such as violence tendency and eating attitude in working and non-working adolescents. This case-control study was conducted with 325 adolescents (161 working adolescents, 164 non-working adolescents) between November 2018 and January 2019, in Turkey. Data were collected using the Personal Information Form, Suicide Probability Scale, Violence Tendency Scale and Eating Attitude Test. In the study, the suicide risk was significantly higher in working adolescents (80.79 ± 29.99) than in non-working adolescents (71.90 ± 26.46). Also, working adolescents were determined to be at more risk in terms of violence tendency, eating disorder and substance use than were non-working adolescents. According to linear regression analysis, sex, mother's attitude, presence of a physical or mental illness, alcohol use, violence tendency and eating attitude were statistically significant predictive factors of suicide risk in working adolescents. Researchers, healthcare professionals, educators and policymakers have important responsibilities to improve the mental health of working adolescents.

Language: en