|
Citation
|
La Salle TP, Rocha-Neves J, Jimerson S, Di Sano S, Martinsone B, Majercakova Albertova S, Gajdosova E, Baye A, Deltour C, Martinelli V, Raykov M, Hatzichristou C, Palikara O, Szabó, Arlauskaite Z, Athanasiou D, Brown-Earle O, Casale G, Lampropoulou A, Mikhailova A, Pinskaya M, Zvyagintsev R. Sch. Psychol. 2021; 36(3): 155-166.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
School climate is a topic of increasing importance internationally. The current study investigated the established measurement invariance of an eight-factor school climate scale using a multinational sample of secondary students. School climate factor means across 14 international groups were compared and findings on the association between school climate factors and mental health were also investigated.
Language: en