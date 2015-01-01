Abstract

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a sport where the fighters are at high risk of brain trauma, with characteristics, such as the frequency, magnitude, and interval of head impacts influencing the risk of developing short- and long-term negative brain health outcomes. These characteristics may be influenced by weight class as they may have unique fighting styles. The purpose of this research was to compare frequency, magnitude, and interval of head impacts between lightweight and heavyweight fighters in professional MMA. Frequency, interval, event type, velocity, and location of head impacts were documented for 60 fighters from 15 Lightweight and 15 Heavyweight professional MMA fights. Head impact reconstructions of these events were performed using physical and finite element modelling methods to determine the strain in the brain tissues. The results found that LW and HW fighters sustained similar head impact frequencies and intervals. The LW fighters sustained a significantly higher frequency of very low and high magnitude impacts to the head from punches; HW a larger frequency of high category strains from elbow strikes. These brain trauma profiles reflect different fight strategies and may inform methods to manage and mitigate the long-term effects of repetitive impacts to the head.

Language: en