Abstract

Background Novel psychoactive substances (NPS) are a growing public health concern. We aimed to identify the acute neurological consequences of NPS.



Method We performed a retrospective case-note review of patients who presented to the emergency department after taking NPS.



Results We identified 237 admissions from 190 patients, mostly young men. There were high rates of psychiatric comorbidity (43%), unemployment (39%), homelessness (24%) and incarceration (17%). Most reported use of synthetic cannabinoids (SC; 91%). Some took synthetic cathinones (SCath; 7%) or nitrous oxide (NOS; 2%). SC caused impaired consciousness (61%) and seizures (16%). SCath users presented with psychiatric disturbance or seizures (55%). Most patients were managed conservatively (67%) and a small proportion (14%) were referred to drug or psychology services.



Conclusions NPS users represent a vulnerable group in society. Certain clinical features may suggest the type of NPS used. Most patients require supportive management and onward referral to drug addiction services is recommended.

