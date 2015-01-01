Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the feasibility and effectiveness of a gender-specific intervention targeted to adolescent males to reduce sexual risks.



METHOD: This study used a randomized clinical trial comparing a broad-based male empowerment curriculum with a no-treatment control group. The sample (N = 580) was recruited from schools and was implemented in community-based settings mostly in an after-school context. Assessments were conducted at baseline, postintervention, and 3 months follow-up time periods.



RESULTS: There were significant differences between the two groups favoring the intervention group on several of the outcome indicators, including condom technical skills, attitudes toward women, social skills, peer assertiveness, and attitudes toward consent. Quality of implementation was rated high, and qualitative data suggest themes that reflect key lessons emphasized in the curriculum.



CONCLUSIONS: Gender-specific programs for adolescent males can help reduce indicators that are related to sexual risk reduction. More long-term follow-up is needed to assess impact on sexual behaviors. Efforts directed at male populations should continue to be researched for potential in reducing sexual risks.

