|
Citation
|
Martin M, Lachman J, Wamoyi J, Shenderovich Y, Wambura M, Mgunga S, Ndyetabura E, Ally A, Barankena A, Exavery A, Manjengenja N. Implement. Sci. Commun. 2021; 2(1): 52.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite the rapid dissemination of parenting programs aiming to reduce and prevent violence against children (VAC) worldwide, there is limited knowledge about and evidence of the implementation of these programs at scale. This study addresses this gap by assessing the quality of delivery and impact of an evidence-based parenting program for parents/caregivers and their adolescent girls aged 9 to 14-Parenting for Lifelong Health Teens (PLH-Teens), known locally as Furaha Teens-on reducing VAC at scale in Tanzania. The study will explore participating family and staff perspectives on program implementation and examine factors associated with implementation and how implementation quality is associated with intervention outcomes when the program is delivered to approximately 50,000 parent-child dyads (N = 100,000) in schools and community centers across eight districts of Tanzania.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Education; Evaluation; Parenting; Adolescents; Violence; Implementation; Families; Dissemination; Fidelity; Scale-up