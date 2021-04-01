Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older adults have high suicide rates. We investigated potential time trends in the prevalence of passive and active suicidal ideation in 85-year-olds. Further, we examined factors associated with such ideation in this age group.



METHODS: Population-based samples of 85-year-olds were interviewed in 1986 (N = 347), 2008 (N = 426) and 2015 (N = 320). Past-month passive/active suicidal ideation was evaluated with the Paykel questions.



RESULTS: Reporting any type of passive or active suicidal ideation was less common in 2008 (7.3%, p < 0.001) and 2015 (7.2%, p < 0.001) compared to 1986 (16.4%). The change was driven by decreases in passive ideation. Passive/active suicidal ideation was associated with higher MADRS score (OR: 1.2, 95% CI: 1.1-1.2, p < 0.001), institution residence (OR: 3.9, 95% CI: 1.7-8.9, p = 0.001) and feelings of loneliness (OR: 2.7, 95% CI: 1.4-5.2, p = 0.003). When stratified by sex, it was associated with institution residence (OR: 3.7, 95% CI: 1.4-9.9, p = 0.008) and feelings of loneliness (OR: 3.0, 95% CI: 1.4-6.3, p = 0.005) in women. In men, we observed a tenfold higher risk in those without partners (OR: 9.8, 95% CI: 2.9-33.5, p < 0.001). LIMITATIONS: While differential three-year mortality was not observed in 1986, mortality was higher among non-participants in 2008 and 2015. This might have inflated cohort differences in passive/active suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: An initial decrease in the prevalence of passive/active suicidal ideation in 85-year-olds was observed but this positive trend did not persist.



RESULTS underline that preventive strategies targeting loneliness and focusing on institutional settings are needed, as are interventions for men without partners.

Language: en