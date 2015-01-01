Abstract

Child abuse is a social evil which has existed in our society since a long time. The awareness regarding the same has been minimal in developing countries. Many a times, punitive measures taken by parents to discipline their children turn out to be painful scars in their childhood resulting in stunting of their mental and social growth. Doctors and other health care workers have a very important role in identifying and reporting such issues. Law has also evolved over the recent past in safeguarding the future of our children. However, awareness regarding this issue has remained to be the same as before. During the current era of COVID, parents and children have been restricted to their homes. Livelihood of many families have been at risk. These issues have burdened the caretakers at home and absence of teachers who were otherwise their guardian angels have impacted the minds of these children adversely. Hence in this article we intend to provide good clarity about this social evil, and the rights of our children. We also wish to stress upon the duties of parents, doctors, teachers in molding these tender minds so as to get the best out of them.

Language: en