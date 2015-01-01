Abstract

AIM: To evaluate the adherence of parent's preventive measures of unintentional home injury in their children by measuring the parents' knowledge and awareness regarding the risk factors of unintentional home injury. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: An online questionnaire was used. The study followed a descriptive cross-sectional design.



METHOD AND MATERIALS: The study was conducted between December 2019 and January 2020 included 324 participants who fulfilled the criteria during the period. An appropriate statistical test was used to register the statistical significance between the participants' answers and demographic characteristics. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: SPSS 20.0 software package was used for entering the collected data and for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Descriptive statistics showed that (66%) of participants were female. At least 50% of the participants were aged 26-35 years and had a bachelor's degree. Most reported at a good level of practice against the risk factors of unintentional home injury. The correlation between the participants' level of practice against the unintentional home injury, their age, and their level of education was statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: The results showed the level of practice against unintentional home injury was significantly higher in parents their age more than forty, and those with a high educational level. This result suggested that nationwide health programs and initiatives must be toward families and parents in assessing their home hazards.

Language: en