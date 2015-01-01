Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to evaluate the association between (1) different types of ACEs and migraine, and (2) the number of ACEs and migraine among adolescent mothers in Lima, Peru.



METHODS: Our cross-sectional study included 787 adolescent mothers (14- to 18-years of age) in Peru. In-person interviews were conducted postpartum, in hospital, within 2-days of delivery. Nine types of ACEs were assessed, including exposure to three categories of abuse, two categories of neglect, and four categories of household dysfunction. Multivariable logistic regression procedures were used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) for the association between ACEs and migraine while adjusting for putative confounders.



RESULTS: Approximately 75% of adolescent mothers reported having experienced at least one type of ACE. Adolescent mothers who reported any childhood abuse had 1.49-fold increased odds of migraine (aOR = 1.49; 95% CI 1.03-2.18) compared to those with no history of childhood abuse. Adolescent mothers who reported experiencing household dysfunction had 1.56-fold increase odds of migraine (aOR = 1.56; 95% CI 1.09-2.24). Compared to participants who reported no ACE, those who experienced four or more ACEs had 3.09-fold (aOR = 3.09; 95% CI 1.80-5.40) increased odds of migraine (ptrend < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Exposure to ACEs is highly prevalent in adolescent-aged mothers postpartum and is associated with increased odds of migraine. These findings support the importance of screening for ACEs and migraine among adolescent mothers; and the need for providing culturally appropriate, trauma-informed headache care.

