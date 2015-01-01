Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the association between adherence to childhood religious affiliations and serious suicide intentions in 371 women exposed to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.



METHODS: Participants were randomly sampled in 2011 from households in the Southern Province of Rwanda. Trained interviewers gathered information on socio-economic background, genocide-related trauma exposure, Major Depressive Episode (MDE) and suicide intentions (assessed with the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) (assessed with the PTSD Checklist-Civilian version).



RESULTS: In this predominantly Christian sample, 62.8% (233/371) had adhered to their childhood religious affiliation. Adherence was associated with lower odds of serious suicide intentions (OR 0.321, 95% CI 0.13-0.78, P < 0.01) independent of socio-economic factors, court-designated victim status, trauma exposure, MDE, and PTSD; that association held following consideration of specific denomination.



CONCLUSION: Women who adhere to their childhood religious affiliation may be less likely to have serious suicide intentions following major catastrophes. Whether that association is attributable to stronger connections with lost and remaining family and friends, or greater faith in the church as a facilitator of reconciliation and coping, requires further study.

