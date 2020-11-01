Abstract

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized in the burn unit after sustaining an acute inhalational injury and facial burns after an accidental occupational exposure to an industrial disinfectant consisting of a mixture of hydrogen peroxide (15%-30%), acetic acid (5%-15%), and peracetic acid (5%-15%). He demonstrated cough, shortness of breath, and hoarseness of voice at presentation that had developed 6 h after exposure. In addition to the inhalational injury of the vocal cords and lower airways on bronchoscopy (Fig 1), the patient also was diagnosed with acute inhalational pneumonitis based on the findings of hypoxemic respiratory failure and bilateral perihilar airspace opacities on chest radiography (Fig 2). He required intubation and mechanical ventilation initially for 2 days for upper airway edema and was discharged 19 days after exposure with resolution of hypoxemia and reduction of airspace opacities on chest radiography. However, symptoms of productive cough and shortness of breath on exertion persisted, and he was rehospitalized 27 days after exposure. He was a nonsmoker with no prior history of atopy, asthma, or lung disease. His medical history was remarkable for hypertension and severe obesity with a BMI of 34.7 kg/m(2).

