Abstract

Children born preterm, compared to term, are at risk for behavioral problems. However, the prevalence and predictors of internalizing disorders among children born preterm are unclear. The purpose of this study was to identify the prevalence of depressive and anxiety disorders at 2 years of age among children born preterm and determine the extent to which poverty, maternal depressive symptoms, or young motherhood increase the likelihood of these disorders. Mothers and their infants (N = 105) were recruited from two neonatal intensive care units affiliated with a major U.S. university. A sociodemographic questionnaire, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition scale scores from the Preschool Child Behavior Checklist were used to measure primary variables. We examined mothers' family satisfaction and quality of caregiving as well as children's degree of prematurity, morbidity, gender, cognitive functioning, and motor function as covariates. Fifteen percent of children met criteria for an anxiety disorder and another 15% for depression. Maternal depressive symptoms increased the odds of children developing both anxiety and depression, whereas young motherhood was associated with child anxiety and poverty with child depression.



RESULTS indicate the need for mental health assessment of children born preterm during their first 2 years of life and the importance of early therapeutic and tangible support to vulnerable mothers and children.

