Abstract

This research aimed to determine the prevalence and risk factors of peer victimization (PV) in a national sample of Chilean children and youth. We worked with secondary data of Encuesta Nacional de Polivictimización (2017). The sample was probabilistic and included 19,684 participants between 12 and 18 years (M = 14.7, SD = 1.59) from all Chilean regions. The participants answered an adapted version of the Juvenile Victimization Questionnaire to assess different violence forms. However, for the present study, only five items related to PV were considered. The results showed that a lifetime and the last 12 months' prevalence of PVwerevery high. More than half of the adolescents (60.3%) reported at least one type of victimization by peers throughout a lifetime. Gender differences were found; females have the highest rates of PV than males. These results have discussed the magnitude of this issue and promote the generation of prevention strategies.

