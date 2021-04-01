Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify early prognostic factors that lead to an increased risk of unfavorable prognosis.



DESIGN: Observational cohort study from October 2002 to October 2017. SETTING AND PATIENTS: Patients with severe TBI admitted to intensive care were included. VARIABLES AND INTERVENTIONS: Epidemiological, clinical, analytical and therapeutic variables were collected. The functional capacity of the patient was assessed at 6 months using the Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS). An unfavorable prognosis was considered a GOS ≤3. A univariate analysis was performed to compare the groups with good and bad prognosis and their relationship with the different variables. A multivariate analysis was performed to predict the patient's prognosis.



RESULTS: A total of 98 patients were included, 61.2% males, median age 6.4years (IQR 2.49-11.23). 84.7% were treated by the out-of-hospital emergency services. At 6 months, 51% presented satisfactory recovery, 26.5% moderate sequelae, 6.1% severe sequelae, and 2% vegetative state. 14.3% died. Statistical significance was found between the score on the prehospital Glasgow coma scale, pupillary reactivity, arterial hypotension, hypoxia, certain analytical and radiological alterations, such as compression of the basal cisterns, with an unfavorable prognosis. The multivariate analysis showed that it is possible to make predictive models of the evolution of the patients.



CONCLUSIONS: It is possible to identify prognostic factors of poor evolution in the first 24hours after trauma. Knowledge of them can help clinical decision-making as well as offer better information to families.

Language: es