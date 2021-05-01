|
Citation
|
Cocks AJ, Young WR, Ellmers TJ, Jackson RC, Williams AM. Gait Posture 2021; 88: 105-108.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Healthy young adults typically exhibit a progressive 'top-down' reorientation of body segments (i.e., head, trunk, then pelvis) during turning. This behaviour is less evident in older adults at risk of falling, who often reduce angular displacement between body segments during turns. The potential functional and psychological contributors to this so-called 'en-bloc' turning strategy are not yet understood. RESEARCH QUESTION: Are there associations between concern about falling and variables representing en-bloc turning (i.e., increased coupling between body segments)? METHODS: Twenty-one older adults were assessed while turning during an adaptive walking task. We collected data from markers forming the head, trunk, and pelvis segments, while gait velocity throughout the turn was calculated from a sternum marker. We correlated several variables with concern about falling alone, as well as while controlling for functional balance ability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fear of falling; En-bloc; Fall-risk; Falls efficacy; Segmental coupling