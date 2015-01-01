|
Citation
Noort MC, Reader TW, Gillespie A. Safety Sci. 2021; 140: 105289.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Research shows that withholding safety concerns on encountering hazards - safety silence- is a critical contributor to accidents. Studies therefore aim to prevent accidental harm through interventions for reducing safety silence. Yet, the behaviour remains poorly understood, obstructing effective safety management: it is unclear to what extent safety silence involves muted safety voice (the partial withholding of safety concerns), and how muted safety voice can be recognised in speech, may be measured based on the degrees and types of safety voice (speaking up about safety), progresses over time, and may be optimally reduced. To improve safety management, this study proposes a conceptual model for the manifestation of safety silence and muted safety voice using a laboratory experiment (N = 404) to evaluate the implications for the effectiveness of three interventions (salient hazards, clear responsibilities, encouragements) across stages of a hazard.
Language: en
Keywords
Experiment; Harm prevention; Intervention; Muted safety voice; Safety silence; Speech