SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schismenos S, Chalaris M, Stevens G. Safety Sci. 2021; 140: 105290.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2021.105290

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Batteries play a critical role in our lives. However, depending on their chemical compositions and contents, they may turn into serious threats for both humans and the environment. Misuses and high temperatures during the operations may result in cell cracks and release hazardous liquids and gasses. In order to prevent fire ignition, strict safety regulations in battery manufacturing, storage and recycling facilities should be followed. This scoping review presents important safety, health and environmental information for lead acid and silver-zinc batteries. Our focus is on the relative safety data sheets and research studies. All findings are explained in a simple and clear manner. The goal of this paper is to identify risks and recommend solutions appropriately designed for increasing battery fire awareness.


Language: en

Keywords

Battery fire; Environmental impact; Health impact; Safety data sheet; Safety regulation; Technological fire

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print