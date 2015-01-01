Abstract

A Dynamic Positioning (DP) system enables vessels and rigs to accurately maintain a predetermined position and heading or track. It enables precise operations under harsh environmental conditions. DP is used for a variety of purposes; however, the role of the DP operator (DPO) is considered the same regardless of type of operation: to monitor and keep the vessel in position. Some of the decisions that the DPO makes are safety critical, for example, decisions about the set-up of the system can prevent the vessel from colliding with an offshore oil and gas platform. Applied cognitive task analysis (ACTA) is performed to analyze how the different operational settings influence the role and decision-making of the DPO. Two DPOs with experience from five different operation types were interviewed. The results from the ACTA for the different operation types are compared with respect to technical steps, cues, the cognitive steps and components, actions, and decisions. The contextual factors are evaluated using an adapted version of Rasmussen's dynamic safety model. The results of the comparison are used to evaluate the current role of the DPO, in light of the DP system and different DP operations. Recommendations for the improvement of safety, the design of the DP system, training and set-up of DP operations are formulated.

