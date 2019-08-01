Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence against healthcare workers mostly occurs in emergency departments and is a serious global public health issue. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of violence directed towards emergency department healthcare personnel and to ascertain the factors that might be correlated with it.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, an anonymous questionnaire was used to gather data from healthcare personnel working in the emergency departments under the direction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration between 1 August 2019 and 30 November 2019, regarding the experience of violence during the previous year.



RESULTS: A total of 258 (87.5%) responses were received from 295 personnel. The results showed that 88.4% (228 personnel) had experienced violence during the past year, of these, 37.6% involved physical abuse that caused minor injuries. Employees with shorter tenures, nurses, and those working in tertiary academic emergency departments in the central business district were found to have increased likelihood of confronting violence. Measures taken to prevent violence had a limited impact on the occurrence rate. The most common impact on employees after experiencing violence was discouragement in their jobs (75.1 %). The key factors that promoted cases of violence were the consumption of alcohol or drugs (81.3%) and long waiting times (73.6%). Most violence tended to occur during non-office hours (95.4%). One-third of emergency healthcare personnel reported facing violence during their work.



CONCLUSIONS: Emergency healthcare personnel in metropolitan of Thailand had a high rate of experiencing violence in the previous year. Younger age, lower work experience, being a nurse, and working in the urban academic or tertiary emergency department increased the likelihood of being a victim of workplace violence.

Language: en