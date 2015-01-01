SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grattidge L, Purton T, Auckland S, Lees D, Mond J. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1753-6405.13116

Participatory action research (PAR) is a novel approach to the design, conduct and evaluation of research that is increasingly favoured by public health researchers.1-4 It involves a cycle of critical reflection and action, centred on collaboration between researchers and participants in all aspects of the research process. Throughout this process, observation and reflection inform action, which then becomes the subject of later reflection and so on3 (Figure 1). Taking the historical, cultural and social nuances of a situation or environment into account, PAR is designed to shift the power differential from the researcher to the researched.1-4 Engaging community members in the design and conduct of research addressing relevant health concerns is seen to empower them to take ownership of these concerns and thereby play a direct role in promoting action and change...


Language: en
