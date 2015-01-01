Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although the word recall component of the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT) was updated from 5-to-10 words, its clinical utility across athletic populations remains unknown. The purpose of this study was to provide normative data on the SCAT-5 10-word test and examine its discriminative ability between healthy university level athletes and those with sport-related concussion (SRC).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: University. PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred sixty-three (363, M = 220, F = 153) healthy athletes and 49 (M = 30, F = 19) athletes following SRC. INDEPENDENT VARIABLE: Healthy athletes measured preseason were compared with athletes following an SRC (median = 4.0 days postinjury). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Ten-word list performance from the SCAT-5.



RESULTS: There were no significant differences in either immediate (P = 0.228, Cohen's D = 0.18) or delayed (P = 0.908, Cohen's D = 0.02) recall tests between athletes with SRC and healthy athletes; the null findings extended to both the male and female subset comparisons. Among healthy athletes, females outperformed males on both immediate (mean difference = 1.0, P < 0.001) and delayed (mean difference = 0.5, P = 0.006) recall tasks.



CONCLUSION: Concussion does not seem to impact immediate or delayed recall of the 10-word list in the subacute period following injury. Practitioners should be mindful of sex differences and the time point of administration following injury.

