Arej N, Azar G, Salviat F, Alonso AS, Zuber K, Metten MA, Salomon L, Vasseur V, Mauget-Faÿsse M. Clin. Nutr. ESPEN 2021; 43: 245-249.
BACKGROUND & AIMS: Choroidal thickness can undergo considerable variations in response to different substances. The aim of this study was to assess the change in choroidal thickness after the ingestion of taurine and caffeine contained in the Red Bull energy drink.
Caffeine; Choroidal thickness; Energy drink; Enhanced depth imaging; Optical coherence tomography; Taurine