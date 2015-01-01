|
Citation
|
Berlin J, Tärnhäll A, Hofvander B, Wallinius M. Crim. Behav. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The construct of aggression is central to work with violent offenders, but it is a broad construct that can be assessed by many different methods and instruments. Its measurement may, however, have profound implications for treatment planning. We need more knowledge about how different methods for assessing aggression relate to each other. AIMS: Our aims were to investigate, first, the convergence and concordance of two methods of assessing aggression: self-report and clinical assessment and, second, to determine the degree to which aggression can be discriminated from neighbouring constructs, such as hostility, anger and criminal behaviour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; violence; Aggression Questionnaire-Revised Swedish Version; concordance; convergent validity; life history of aggression