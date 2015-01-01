SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moore KE, Gordon DM, Cornelius T, Kershaw T. Deviant Behav. 2021; 42(4): 443-457.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01639625.2019.1685491

unavailable

Research examining social networks and delinquency risk rarely focuses on the unique period of young adulthood. Young adults who have been involved in the criminal justice system (CJS) may associate with high-risk peers or be less central in their social networks, especially in urban, low-resourced contexts. We used social network analysis to examine prior CJS involvement with network composition and centrality among racial/ethnic minority young adult males (n=119). Participants with CJS involvement were highly connected to each other and had high-risk peers, but were no more or less central in their networks. Understanding delinquency risks for racial/ethnic minority young adult males identifies prevention and intervention targets during the transition to adulthood.


race/ethnicity; young adults; centrality; criminal justice involvement; social network

